5 rafters from Arunachal to compete in 17th Nat’l Rafting C’ship

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Five rafters from Arunachal Pradesh will compete in the 17th National Rafting Championship, scheduled to be held in Panduwa district in Himachal Pradesh from 20 to 25 March.

The participants are Tobang Perme, Nobang Tayeng, Kaleven Tayeng, Bijonto Pertin, and Bani Darin. The team is being led by

Arunachal Pradesh Water Sports Association secretary-general Atu Kartek.

Geli Ete and Dhritiman Hazarika are the team coach and manager, respectively.

The team left for Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The team’s tracksuits were launched by Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak. The tracksuits were sponsored by Lhoba Resort and Donyi Hanggo Resort.