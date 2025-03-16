World Consumer Rights Day observed

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 15 Mar: On the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LMCA) department organised a sensitisation programme for the public and the shopkeepers here in West Kameng district on Saturday.

LMCA assistant controller Tasso Gurro elucidated the theme ‘Fair and responsible AI for consumers’. He spoke on MRP, weight and measurement, date of manufacture and expiry, standardised and hallmark products, net weight, etc.

He said that there are many spurious products labelled with AI-generated barcodes, “which is an attempt to standardise such products in the market.”

He dwelt on various rights of consumers, and preventive measures to get rid of cheating, adulterated products, grievances pertaining to service sectors, and procedures to lodge grievances at district, state and national forums.

Bazaar secretary (i/c) Delu Sichisow shared his opinions and urged the shopkeepers to develop “a free and fair market atmosphere to earn goodwill in the market.”

Rampal Sharma, a wholesaler, said to the shopkeepers that there is a provision for timely return of unsold goods, and that they should not panic and try not to sell expired goods to consumers.

FCI member (quality control) A. Khomie Singh also spoke.

In Papum Pare district, the World Consumer Rights Day was observed at the community hall in Borum on Saturday.

General public, panchayat members, school management committee (SMC) members, students, teaching

staffs, and officers and officials from various departments attended the programme, which was presided over by district consumer protection officer Debia Tana.

During the programme, District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission DMA Mibi Basar explained the online or virtual consumer court proceedings and how to access web portal e-Daakhil to lodge consumer complaints to seek redressal through the consumer commission/court.

Gram Panchayat members Likha Tadap and Nabam Nagung in their addresses requested the Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs department to organise similar consumer awareness programmes in rural areas frequently.

Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Naharlagun MA Kago Tara requested every citizen to abide by the Legal Metrology Act, 2019 and the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, amended from time to time in the greater interest of the common consumer.

An interactive session among students, teaching staff, SMCs and other participants was also held, wherein the officials of the department cleared their doubts on consumer rights and duties.