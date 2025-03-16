Manjit Yein from Namsai to compete in One Championship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Rising Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) star Manjit Yein from Namsai district is set to compete in One Championship on 21 March at Lumpini Stadium in Bangkok in Thailand.

Yein’s professional record is 5-0. He will take on an undefeated Filipino opponent in his first professional fight with One Championship. Yein accepted the One Championship contract within a short notice of seven days.

One Championship is a multinational combat sports promotion founded in 2011.

Yein is native of Silatoo village in Lekang circle of Namsai district.

He is the only Arunachali MMA fighter to get a One Championship contract so far.

Yein trains under the guidance of renowned MMA fighter Bhabajeet Choudhury at Bidang MMA & Fitness Gym, Guwahati (Assam).

Yein has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most promising MMA fighters. His journey from a being humble farmer to a One FC fighter has been nothing short of inspirational.

“We’ve all seen his journey. He’s built for moments like this. This is just the beginning, and from here, it only gets better,” said his team.