Culture guide & tour leader trg held

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: Fifty-four participants from various districts of the state took part in a three-day ‘Culture guide & tour leader’ training course initiated by tourism department deputy director Bengia Manna Sonam, which concluded here on Saturday.

Inaugurated by tourism director Manjunath R at the SFCI, the training was the third in a series after Miao and Ziro, which were organised in the last financial year.

Resource persons of the training included anthropologist Dr. Marami Talukdar, ICRT India Foundation co-founder Dr. Manoj K. Singh, Rural Tourism & Homestays adviser Raj Basu, and other national and regional awardees of responsible tourism.

The trainees were given an intensive insight into cultures, local relevance and connection to tourism.

The second day witnessed discussions on models of culture tourism. On the third day the participants were exposed to a practical presentation on guiding using the state museum and Itafort.

The valedictory programme was attended by APTOW chief adviser Tsering Wange and Padam Shri awardee Anshu Jamsenpa.