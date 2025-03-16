ZIRO, 15 Mar: The Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS) organised a skill development programme (SDP) on scientific pig farming at a hotel here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday, in collaboration with Shillong (Meghalaya)-based North Eastern Region Resource Management Society.

During the programme, which was funded by the North Eastern Council, senior veterinary officer Dr. Kime Gyati described the types of pig rearing: open and confined.

“There are three types of feeding – starter, grower and finisher. The pig shed needs regular disinfection every morning, and pregnant pigs should be transferred for three to four days to a separate chamber before birth. Iron injection is very important for pigs, so iron injection has to be given three to four times to all pigs for iron deficiency,” Dr. Gyati said.

“The piglets need mouth, tongue, eyes, and nostril wash, and have to be castrated after four to five months,” he said, adding that “the piglets need deworming after two months of birth.”

“The pigs can be sold at the market after five to six months,” Dr. Gyati added.

ZVCMS Rubu Tadii also spoke.

Seven beneficiaries who participated in the programme were given five piglets each – four female piglets and one male piglet – for breeding. Fifteen beneficiaries were given 15 piglets for fattening. A total of 260 piglets were distributed, the ZVCMS informed in a release.

Feeding starter materials were also distributed for six months to all the beneficiaries, it said.