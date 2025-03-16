ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: A six-day rural immersion camp, organised by Don Bosco College (DBC), Itanagar, for its 4th semester BSW students, concluded at Amji village in Kra Daadi district on 13 March.

The camp, themed ‘Wisdom of the ages: Preserving traditional knowledge,’ was aimed at providing hands-on experience and exposure to rural realities. It was attended by 15 students, accompanied by DBC social work assistant professor Telesphore Topno.

During the camp, the students engaged in various activities, including community immersion, participatory rural appraisal, visit to local schools, interactions with SHGs, agricultural tour, traditional knowledge documentation, youth engagement, and street play, the DBC informed in a release.

“The rural immersion camp was part of Don Bosco College’s commitment to experiential learning and community engagement, providing students with opportunities to engage with diverse communities and develop into socially responsible professionals,” it said.