Dirang gets meditation centre

BOMDILA, 15 Mar: West Kameng ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok and Bikkhu Sangadatta Bhante from Mahabodhi Society, Namsai inaugurated the Ama Karma Meditation Centre here in West Kameng district on Friday.

Thongdok congratulated the people of Dirang and said, “This meditation centre will surely benefit the locals and tourists who seek solace and mental healing.”

He said that it was a “profound privilege” to attend the inauguration ceremony of the centre, established in memory of ZPM Jam Tsering Dirkhipa’s late mother Karma.

Bikkhu Bhante conducted a medication session which was joined by guests, visitors and locals, Nafra ZPM Nichang Jangju, members of Rupa-based Tukpen Village Council, and members of Namsai-based Mahabodhi Society.

Earlier, ZPM Dirkhipa, who established the meditation centre, said, “It a tribute to my beloved mother, believing that this centre shall help in healing people who want to get rid of stress and mental anxiety.”