Input distribution prog

CHAGLAGAM/METEN-GLIANG, 15 Mar: Fifty farmers, rural youths, public leaders, and members of SHGs benefitted from an input distribution programme organised at Chaglagam and Metengliang by the Anjaw KVK on Friday.

“A total of 2,500 kiwi fruit saplings were given to the vibrant village farmers. Fifty kiwi fruit saplings were given to a total of 50 farmers,” the KVK informed in a release.

The objective of the programme was to improve the livelihood of the farmers through kiwi fruits cultivation. “As Anjaw district’s climatic condition suits kiwi fruit plantation, all the participants were informed earlier to prepare plots for plantation of kiwi saplings. The instructions for plot development were given by horticulture specialist Satveer Yadav,” the KVK said.

Addressing the participants, Yadav delivered a lecture on scientific cultivation of kiwi fruits. He emphasised the potential of kiwi fruits as a high-value crop and said that, since Chaglagam circle is one of the hotspot locations for cultivation of kiwi fruit crops, “it is high time to create awareness among the farmers and rural youths for cultivation of such crops for enhancing income.”

Social science expert Dr. S. Peter Singh delivered a talk on the importance of scientific kiwi plantation and natural farming.