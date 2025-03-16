Dorjee Khandu memorial archery tournament underway

TAWANG, 15 Mar: The first edition of the Late Dorjee Khandu Memorial District-Level Archery Tournament got underway at the Mentsemtse mega festival ground here on Saturday.

The event was attended by sports minister Kento Jini, along with Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu, and other guests.

Thirty teams are participating in traditional style archery, divided into four pools. Additionally, three teams in the senior category and two teams in the junior category are competing in Olympic style archery. The tournament is sponsored by the family members of late Dorjee Khandu, former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, in his memory.

In his inaugural address, Jini expressed delight in inaugurating the tournament, highlighting that “it marks a historic step in honouring the legacy of a visionary leader.” He emphasised that archery holds great potential for growth in Arunachal Pradesh, and assured that the government’s Mission Olympics-2028 and -2032 aims to identify and nurture young sporting talent. Under this initiative, six sports disciplines – boxing, Taekwondo, badminton, weightlifting, Wushu, and archery – have been identified for specialised training to prepare athletes for future Olympic participation.

Jini encouraged the participants to be dedicated and focused, “considering this tournament as the beginning of a journey towards higher-level competitions and the Olympics.” He further informed that 2025 has been declared the ‘Year of Youth’, and that the government has introduced a youth policy aimed at empowering and developing young talents.

Lhamu in her address said that archery is deeply rooted in the Monpa culture, instilling discipline, sincerity, and mental focus. She remembered her late husband, former MLA Lungla Jambey Tashi, who was a strong advocate of archery and played a significant role in establishing the first archery stadium.

Lhamu urged young athletes to embrace Olympic-style archery and strive for excellence at the national and international levels.

Tawang District Archery Association chairman Tashi Tsering in his address extended gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the family members of late Dorjee Khandu for their unwavering support in promoting archery and encouraging youth engagement in the sport.

Prominent dignitaries present at the event included Tawang DC Kanki Darang, Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh, PWD CE Doba Jini, SP Dr. DW Thongon, public leaders, and executive members of various sports and Olympic associations of Tawang.

The tournament is expected to boost interest in archery across the region, providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills and aspire for greater achievements. (DIPRO)