Multidisciplinary training prog held

YACHULI, 15 Mar: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) here organised a multidisciplinary training programme for farmers on diseases management of citrus plant, free-range poultry farming, scientific pond management, and scope of strawberry farming.

A team of scientists from the KVK imparted training to the farmers.

A farmer-scientist interaction programme was also held. HDPE irrigation pipe and vegetables seed were distributed among the participants.

Forty-eight farmers from Chulyu and nearby villages attended the training. The programme was sponsored by the ICAR National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms, Uttar Pradesh.