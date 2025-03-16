Football camp underway in Kiyit

[ Mingkeng Osik ]

MEBO, 15 Mar: Over 250 participants have registered for an eight-day football camp which was inaugurated in Kiyit village here in East Siang district on Friday by legendary Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia.

The camp, being organised by the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools from 14-21 March, is aimed at nurturing young talent and providing them with a platform to showcase their skills.

Coaches from Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools will provide guidance to the participants. The curriculum is designed for holistic player development, covering physical, mental, technical, and tactical aspects. With a scientifically designed training programme, the camp aims to help young footballers improve their skills and gain competitive exposure.

During the inaugural event, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng thanked Bhutia and his team for choosing Mebo as the venue for the camp.

Mebo ADC Nancy Yirang and Dr. Tamang Tamuk from the District Football Association also attended the inaugural function.

During an interaction, Bhutia emphasised his dedication to developing football talent in the country. He promised that the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools would provide opportunities to deserving youngsters, enabling them to pursue their passion for football.

Bhutia also expressed willingness to support the establishment of a football school or academy in Arunachal.