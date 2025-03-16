Students remove 12 tonnes of waste from Yagamso river

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: More than 180 students participated in cleaning the Yagamso river here on Friday, successfully removing 12 tonnes of waste from a 1-kilometre stretch near RWD Colony.

The initiative, organised by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), in collaboration with the political science department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Garden Dew School, Itanagar, and the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, marked the observance of the International Day of Action for Rivers under the theme ‘Our rivers, our future.’

The clean-up effort was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Limited.

Addressing the participants after the cleanup, DNGC guest faculty member Dr. Chalak Lowang lauded the YMCR’s ongoing efforts and encouraged students to actively contribute to environmental preservation.

“Rivers are vital for our survival, providing essential resources,” she said. “It is our collective duty to protect them. Students, as future leaders, have a key role in raising awareness and adopting sustainable practices to protect our environment for future generations.”

Dr. Lowang further emphasised the importance of understanding ecological balance and the impact of pollution on nature.

YMCR vice chairman Keyom Doni expressed appreciation to the collaborating institutions for their enthusiastic participation. “We are very encouraged by the strong response from the students,” he said. “We hope this practical experience will teach them about the harmful effects of waste and the significance of environmental cleanliness. It is essential that they remember this lesson and become responsible citizens who actively work towards a cleaner and greener Arunachal Pradesh.”

He also highlighted the need for continuous community involvement to effectively combat river pollution.

The Garden Dew School principal Pyari George also spoke to the students, motivating them to be proactive in environmental protection and to spread awareness within their families and communities.

Simultaneously, as part of the clean environment activities and the Yagamso River Rejuvenation Project, YMCR volunteers conducted a door-to-door IEC campaign in the neighbouring colony.

They distributed pamphlets and verbally appealed to residents to stop dumping garbage in the river, to properly dispose of waste using IMC trucks, and to start segregating waste at home, emphasising the importance of individual contributions to a cleaner environment.

The campaign aimed to educate residents about the direct impact of their waste disposal habits on the river’s health, and to foster a sense of responsibility for its preservation.