NE Khelo India Pencak Silat Women’s League

ITANAGAR, 15 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Pencak Silat Association has selected 13 players for the North East Khelo India Pencak Silat Women’s League, 2025.

The participating athletes are Mery Dada, Damsop Tungi, Likha Aku, Biki Yatang, Nabam Yani, Santilly Pul, Richa Tailu, Paching Lily, Bamang Yape, Hinium Mama, Nabam Ona, Shanti Lochung, and Giamtu Ligu. Sonam Lamrah is the coach.

The event will be held at DBC indoor stadium, Dimapur, Nagaland on 17 and 18 March.

The team was scheduled to leave here for Dimapur on Saturday.