Capacity building prog on rabi crop held

HASSE RUSSA, 16 Mar: Thirty-five farmers of Hasse Russa village in Longding district participated in a five-day skill development and capacity building programme on ‘Seed production and post harvest management of rabi maize for enhancement of income for livelihood improvement of the farmers’, which concluded here on Saturday.

During the programme, organised by the Longding KVK, “all the practices of crop production and management for successful seed production and post harvest management were discussed in detail with practical demonstration in the field,” the KVK informed in a release.

During the programme, KVK Agronomy Chief Technical Officer A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the importance of following improved cultivation practices, and stressed the importance of selection of seeds suitable for the rabi season.

Plant pathology scientist Dr Deep Narayan Mishrhighlighted the common insect pests and diseases of maize which damage the crop, and management practices to getmaximum yield. He stressed on organic management practices and biopesticides which can prepared in the homestead with the locally available materials.

At the concluding session, Singh advised the farmers to follow each and every step properly in adopting the improved technologies promoted by the KVK for the welfare of the farmers.

He also visited the rabi fields of the farmers.