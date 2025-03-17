Pul inspects development projects in Anjaw

HAWAI, 16 Mar: Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Sunday inspected various development projects in Anjaw district, reviewing the progress of key infrastructure initiatives.

During her visit, Pul assessed the upgradation work of the road from NH 113 to Charnai village, and stressed the need for timely completion to enhance connectivity for the local population.

“Better roads will bring better opportunities for our people. The government is committed to improving rural infrastructure,” she said.

She also reviewed the construction of the bypass road to Old Hawai town, emphasising its significance in easing traffic movement and ensuring smoother transport facilities in the region.

Pul further inspected the ongoing work at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya Type-2 building in Hawai and the Walla Middle School Type-2 building. She reiterated the government’s focus on strengthening educational infrastructure, stating, “Quality education begins with quality facilities. We are working to provide students with better learning environments.”

The minister further assessed the construction of the CC pavement link roads in Ngi village, Hawai, and Walla Changung village and urged officials to maintain quality standards and expedite work for public convenience.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of the projects, Pul assured the locals that the government would continue to prioritise infrastructure development in remote areas.

The minister was accompanied by Anjaw SP Riki Kamsi, DPDO Dakli Gara, PWD Assistant Engineer Gobin Ete, Assistant Mineral Development Officer Bridenso Yun, Hawai CALSOM chairman Asendo Mitti, and Blong Gram Panchayat Chairperson Lesamso Minin.