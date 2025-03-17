Forging of signature

The Kurung Kumey deputy commissioner lodged a complaint against an unknown person for forging the signature on two sanction order copies of Rs 10 lakhs each recently.

In the complaint, the DC stated that the forgery of signature belonging to the deputy commissioner is not only a criminal act but also a direct assault on the integrity of the financial system.

In November last year, the Papum Pare district administration had issued an order, stating that a gang was involved in preparing fake sanction orders for the untied fund allocated to the office of the DC. The gang had forged his signature and submitted the fake sanction orders to various works departments.

One is left wondering at the audacity of these thieves and gangsters targeting the most powerful figure in their district. But thieves are often both audacious and unimaginative at the same time.

It is fortunate that the issues were detected early, and further potential misuse was prevented.

A mechanism must be devised to prevent such fraud from spreading, as it appears there is a flaw in the system. Otherwise, there is no reason why, even in the age of online transactions, such leakages continue to happen.