Namphai Singpho GB passes away

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMPHAI, 16 Mar: Inthem Nong Singpho, the GB of Namphai Singpho village in Miao Circle of Changlang district, passed away on Sunday evening after a prolonged illness. He was 70.

He was under treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. However, he was brought home on ventilation, enabling

him to breathe his last at his residence. He leaves behind his wife and children.

As news of his untimely demise spread, relatives, friends and well-wishers started coming to his residence from far and near to pay their obeisance.

Apart from being the GB of Namphai Singpho village, late Singpho was also a prominent figure of Changlang district. He was the president of the Singpho Development Society, Miao branch [2005-10] and was the founder president of the Miao Sub-Division GB Association.

Late Singpho was instrumental in fighting the menace of drug peddling in Namphai-II area. He played a vital role in shaping and ensuring the wellbeing of the Singpho society. He was the jury member of several customary courts and a torchbearer.