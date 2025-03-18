Meeting held to promote tourism in Lungla, Jemeithang

TAWANG, 17 Mar: Tawang DC Kanki Darang highlighted the immense potential of Jemeithang and Lungla as emerging tourist destinations during a meeting aimed at promoting tourism in Lungla and Jemeithang, convened at the DC office here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, which was attended by DoKAA Chairman Jambey Wangdi, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu, Lungla ADC Tashi Dhondup, Jemeithang EAC Deewan Mara, Duitongkhar CO Tsetan Droima, District Tourism Officer Tsering Deki, tour operators, taxi association members, and hoteliers from Tawang, the DC emphasised the need to promote the region’s unexplored natural beauty, rich flora and fauna, and ancient monuments.

He further said that increased tourism would create employment opportunities for the local youths and contribute to the region’s economic development.

Mara delivered a presentation showcasing the various tourist attractions in Jemeithang and Lungla. He also presented a promotional video of the first-ever laser show on Gorsam Stupa, depicting the history of Jemeithang, which will be premiered during the upcoming Gorsam Kora Festival from 26-29 March. Additionally, he proposed a “Freedom Trail” foot march from Kenzamani to Tawang, and invited suggestions from stakeholders for further improvements in tourism promotion.

Lhamu shared details of the proposed tourism projects in Lungla and urged all stakeholders to collaborate in making Jemeithang and Lungla a thriving tourist hub.

Wangdi stressed the importance of preserving local traditions, folk culture, and indigenous names while promoting tourism.

Dhondup and Deki, along with representatives from the taxi operators’ association, homestay owners, and tour operators also shared insights and suggestions to enhance tourist footfall in the region.

The meeting concluded with a collective resolution to promote Jemeithang and Lungla as key tourist destinations, ensuring sustainable development while preserving the rich cultural and natural heritage of the areas. (DIPRO)