ITBP launches high-altitude cycling expedition

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) launched a high-altitude cycling expedition themed ‘Veerta’ from Bumla in Tawang district on Monday.

The 10-day journey, which was flagged off by the unit commandant, features a team of 10 personnel: two officers, one subordinate officer, and seven other ranks, the ITBP informed in a release.

“Veerta, meaning valour, encapsulates the spirit of this challenging endeavour, which will test the team’s physical and mental endurance as they navigate treacherous roads and stunning landscapes,” it said.

Throughout the expedition, the ITBP team will engage with local communities and schoolchildren, fostering a connection with the region’s inhabitants. The team will share the glorious history of the ITBP, demonstrating its vital role in safeguarding the nation, and provide hands-on demonstrations of mountaineering skills and infantry weapons. The team will also distribute sports equipment to encourage physical activity among the youths, conduct career counselling sessions, and raise awareness about the importance of wildlife conservation in the region.

Beyond community engagement, the expedition will emphasise environmental stewardship. The ITBP personnel will actively participate in cleanliness drives at various tourist spots. They will also contribute to environmental sustainability by carrying out plantation drives along their route.

The expedition will culminate at the ITBP sector headquarters in Tezpur, Assam.

“This frontier-level expedition aims to inspire the youths of the region, reinforcing the ITBP’s dedication to serving the nation and its people. By combining physical challenge with community outreach and environmental awareness, Veerta will showcase the multifaceted role of the ITBP as guardians of both the nation and its natural heritage,” the release stated.