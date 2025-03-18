Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk

ZIRO, 17 Mar: The Myoko edition of the Ziro Bird Walk (ZBW) was organised at traditional farmland Pige Aji and at Siikhe Lake, a water conservation site which is home to several water migratory birds, early in the morning here on Sunday.

The timing of the event was aligned with Myoko festival, the traditional spring festival of Ziro valley, thereby adding cultural significance and making the event a unique blend of tradition and environmental awareness.

Highlighting the significance of the event, renowned Apatani environmentalist and Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club president Koj Mama informed that the first Myoko edition of the ZBW was launched in March 2024, during which maximum number of migratory water birds migrated to the valley, in March and April. The second Myoko edition of the ZBW, jointly organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, NBO NgunuZiro, the Dutta Pyapung Conservation Club, and the Hapoli Forest Division, was a great success with an impressive turnout.

During the walk, 28 different species of birds,including the bar-headed goose, red-crested pochard, Eurasian wigeon, gadwall, mallard, northern lapwing, and the grey-headed lapwing were sighted in the valley.

Notable personalities, including NGO Helping Hands president Robin Hibu, Hapoli DFO Tailyang Pali, Kamle DMO Dr Tage Kanno, retired DSP Lod Tabyo, and other prominent officials, besides youthsfrom villages of Ziro valley, students from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, Guwahati University, St Claret College Ziro, teachers from the Kendra Vidyalaya Ziro, and tourists from Bangalore participated in the walk, showcasing a strong community bond and spirit of environmental conservation.