ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: The second day of the 20th Tadar Tang State Level Football Tournament (SLFT) witnessed thrilling encounters and impressive performances across all the four zones.

In Namsai (Zone 1), Namsai drew 1-1 with Changlang. Changlang took the lead through Dorjee Tsewang’s strike in the 44th minute, but Namsai responded quickly with an equaliser by Rahul Saikia in the 50th minute.

The second match between Anjaw and Lohit also ended in an exciting 2-2 draw.

Anjaw’s Rohanso Nyadong scored a brace in the 32nd and 88th minutes, while Lohit levelled the score with late goals from Susel Tayang in the 85th minute and Yash Chikro in the 90+9 minute.

In the third match of the day, Lower Dibang Valley registered a convincing 3-0 victory over Dibang Valley.

Ajin Pegu (10th min), Tudu Aprawe (46th min) and Ango Meto (59th min) were the scorers.

In Nari (Zone 2), West Siang defeated Shi-Yomi 2-1, thanks to an own goal by Gemar Loya in the 16th minute and a decisive strike by Tuter Angu a minute later.

Lipu Doke’s 56th-minute goal for Shi-Yomi wasn’t enough to turn the tide.

In another match, East Siang beat Upper Siang 4-3.

East Siang’s Kamin Darin opened the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Olik Tayeng’s double strike (18th and 81st minutes) and Ronash Pait’s goal in the 74th minute.

Upper Siang’s efforts through Dupak Peyang (43rd minute), Kengge Osik (47th minute), and Totem Dangking (56th minute) fell just short of equalising.

In yet another keenly-contested match, Siang edgedpast Lower Siang 3-2 with goals from Talong Taring (12th min), Obinam Komut (30th min) and Jobu Mize (84th min).

Lower Siang’s Babom Riba and Karge Doke scored in the 57th and the 83rd minute, respectively, but couldn’t save the match.

In Daporijo (Zone 3), Kurung Kumey defeated APPSCB 1-0, thanks to an own goal by Gichik Taming in the 45+4 minute.

In another match, Lower Subansiri pipped Upper Subansiri 1-0. Landi Milo scored the all-important goal in the 69th minute.

Kra Daadi trounced Kamle 5-0 in the third match of the day.

The scorers were Charu Lalum (18th min), Miching Naidu (61st minute), Tarh Abu (79th minute), Krish Swargiary (80th minute), and Tagru Tajom (90+5 minute).

In Tawang (Zone 4), East Kameng thrashed Bichom 4-1, with Gobin Kino opening the scoring in the 5th minute. Akash Kino struck twice in the 60th and the 90+3 minute, and Beta Taki added one more in the 65th minute.

The consolation goal for Bichom was scored by Dorjee Wangchu in the 23rd minute.

Pakke-Kessang secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over West Kameng.

Sancha Tayem scored a brace (62nd and 85th mins), while Daniel Tayem netted one goal in the 30th minute.

Dorjee Tsering scored the two goals for West Kameng in the 35th and the 38th min.

Capital Complex defeated Tawang 5-0 in the third and final match of the day.

Takio Tadap (26th min), Techi Rana (41st min), Bakey Rumdh (60th min), Nabam Peri (68th min), and Omin Panging (73rd min) scored the goals.