Wahge underscores contribution of ASHAs towards state’s healthcare system

ITANAGAR, 17 Mar: Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge underscored the role of accredited social health activists (ASHA) in promoting healthcare awareness, motivating villagers and ensuring access to essential medical services in Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the state ASHA convention at the state banquet hall here on Monday, Wahge said that ASHAs, being frontline health workers, play a vital role in bridging the gap between communities and healthcare services.

The minister acknowledged the challenges ASHAs face in mobilising communities and urged them to remain committed to their noble cause.

Wahge urged all stakeholders to support efforts to improve the state’s healthcare system and ensure wider access to medical benefits and services.

Recognising the best ASHA workers and facilitators from 26 districts, Wahge presented them with mementoes and certificates as a token of appreciation for their dedicated services in strengthening grassroots healthcare.

He also encouraged everyone to utilise ‘Scan & Find’, a digital indoor navigation system recently launched at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), to enhance accessibility within hospital premises.

Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Pawan Kumar Sain commended the ASHAs for their pivotal role in healthcare delivery system, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

NHM Mission Director Marge Sora reiterated that ASHAs serve as the first point of contact for those seeking healthcare services.

He emphasised their role in bridging the gap between healthcare facilities and remote communities, often where medical access is limited.

The convention also featured presentations by NHM nodal officer Dr Dimong Padung, who provided an overview of the NHM’s initiatives, and Dr Gomi Basai, who introduced two newly launched software platforms, ‘Scan & Find’ and ‘Scan & Feedback’,under a pilot programme at the TRIHMS.

While ‘Scan & Find’ helps patients navigate hospital departments and doctors’ chambers, ‘Scan & Feedback’ enables them to submit complaints and suggestions, ensuring better healthcare service delivery.

Organised by state NHM, the convention brought together ASHAs from 26 districts, providing a platform for knowledge exchange and discussions on enhancing healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

The NHM reiterated its commitment to supporting ASHAs through continuous training and resources, aiming to strengthen the overall healthcare infrastructure in Arunachal. (DIPR)