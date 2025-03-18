Houses destroyed in fire

NEW SEPPA, 17 Mar: Four houses were destroyed in a fire accident that occurred in Charwa Colony here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

The district administration, led by EAC Tashi Thongdok and CO Kenli Riba, along with the Seppa fire station OC promptly responded to the situation, and immediate relief materials were provided to the affected families.

The relief efforts were coordinated by the district disaster management officer.

The district administration has urged the residents of East Kameng to exercise extreme caution while handling fire, particularly during the winter season, to prevent loss of life and property. (DIPRO)