Capacity building prog held

JAIRAMPUR, 18 Mar: As many as 128 farmers from different parts of Changlang district attended a capacity building and input distribution programme under the NEH component, organised here by the Changlang KVK on Tuesday, in collaboration with UP-based Indian Council of Agriculture under the National Bureau of Agriculturally Important Microorganisms (NBAIM).

The programme was attended also by Nampong MLA Laisam Simai, Jairampur ADC L Thungon and NBAIM Technical Officer Dr AK Srivastava.

Simai highlighted the importance of agriculture to the farming community of the district and encouraged the farmers to become self-reliant through agriculture. He also encouraged the farmers to practice modern scientific techniques over the traditional ones to enhance their income.

Dr Srivastava on his speech gave assurance that more such programmes would be conducted, while the ADC encouraged the farmers to “get maximum benefit from the resources and technical staffs available.”

Altogether 128 vermibeds for vermicomposting, and 148 irrigation pipes were distributed to the farmers.