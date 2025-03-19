Prospective entrepreneurs attend  management  prog

ITANAGAR, 18 Mar: A group of prospective entrepreneurs from Arunachal Pradesh is attending a five-day management development programme on exports at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) in Kolkata in West Bengal. The programme commenced on 17 March.

“The main objective of the programme is to orient the participants with the nitty-gritty of exportation process, supplemented by sound understanding of techniques related to match-making between Arunachal’s products’ potential and foreign country demand, effective handling of export barriers as well as opportunities, procedures related to export documentation, etc,” Trade and Commerce Director Sonyung Modi said in a release.

The Trade and Commerce Department has sponsored the third batch of the 25 finalised nominees of the state to undergo the training.

Besides Modi, OSD to Trade & Commerce Minister Riakji Duchok and IIFT Head Dr K Rangarajan were also present at the inaugural programme.