APU commerce dept starts trg, research prog

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The commerce department of the Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) here in East Siang district started a two-month training and research programme at Elam Industry on Thursday.

The initiative is part of the master of commerce curriculum and is expected to provide meaningful engagement to the students to bridge the gap between practical and theoretical knowledge.

Elam Industry in Pasighat is the lone cloth manufacturing industry in the state. This industry was founded by Mohonto Panging Pao, a former fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force. Elam Industry is the first mechanised textiles industry in Arunachal Pradesh. It is divided into two units: power & handloom (founded in 2015), and apparel and garment (founded in 2017).

Guided by APU Commerce HoD Dr Chiging Yamang and Assistant Professors Koptik Mossang and Dr Yab Rajiv Camder, the industrial visit will involve second-semester commerce students in the two-month training programme. They will prepare project reports individually in the area of accounting & finance, marketing & consumer behaviour, entrepreneurship & business startup, human resource management & organisational behaviour, and other socioeconomic aspects.

During the field visit, Pao said that the industry would fully support the training programme, and advised the students to focus more on entrepreneurship than on government jobs.