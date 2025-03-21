Namsai defeat Dibang Valley 4-1 on 5th day of TTSLFT zonal matches

ITANAGAR, 20 Mar: Namsai defeated Dibang Valley with a 4-1 scoreline in the first match of Zone 1 played in Namsai on Thursday.

The second match witnessed Changlang’s 5-0 triumph over Lower Dibang Valley, and the final match of the zone saw Lohit securing a hard-fought 4-2 win over Tirap.

Results of other matches

Zone 2 (Nari): Shi-Yomi emerged victorious over Siang with a 2-0 win; East Siang continued their dominant form, thrashing Leparada 4-0, and West Siang overpowered Lower Siang with a 4-1 victory.

Zone 3 (Daporijo): Kamle defeated Kurung Kumey by 3-1 goals, while the second match between Upper Subansiri and Keyi Panyor ended in a goalless draw. The final match of the day saw Kra Daadi overpower APPSCB with a dominant 3-0 win.