SAD 2.0 camps organised in 3 dists

PONGCHAU, 20 Mar: More than 800 people benefitted from services provided by government departments during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) 2.0 camp organised here by the Longding district administration on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by Longding Mentor Secretary Taru Talo.

Earlier, Talo chaired a District Level Monitoring Committee meeting on 19 March at the circuit house in headquarters Longding, where he reviewed the progress of various schemes and projects being implemented in the district.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the targets set under the CM’s 25 Action Points are met. The mentor secretary urged departments’ heads to “take immediate steps toward fulfilling these goals and achieving measurable progress.”

One significant concern raised during the meeting was the staff shortage across many departments. It was noted that several administrative officers are currently handling multiple responsibilities in departments such as Tax and Excise, Labour and Employment, District Art and Culture, Transport, etc.

The deputy director of school education also reported that 27 schools in the district are being run by just one teacher each – an alarming figure that highlights the strain on the educational system in Longding.

Taking cognisance of the pressing challenges of human resource shortage, the mentor secretary gave assurance that “the matter shall be placed before the appropriate authorities for early redressal.”

In Papum Pare district, more than 500 people of Mengio and Silsango circles benefitted from a SAD 2.0 camp organised in Mengio by the district administration on Wednesday.

Mengio ZPM Nabam Yazar inaugurated the camp in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen, Sagalee ADC Yigio Yame, HoOs, GBs, and others.

Yazar urged the public to avail of the services provided by various departments. She visited all the stalls set up by the departments and commended the services provided by them.

In East Siang district, Around 405 people benefitted from services provided by 25 government departments during a SAD 2.0 camp organised in Ayeng on Thursday.

During the camp, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and East Siang DC Tayi Taggu distributed solar lamps to 20 women weavers of Ayeng village under the Small Clusters Development Programme (Weaving) of the union Textiles Ministry to boost the weavers’ productivity.

Tayeng also handed over 30 soil health cards to farmers of Ayeng village under the PM flagship scheme for improving farm productivity. (DIPROs)