DEO emphasises importance of e-roll accuracy

BOLENG, 20 Mar: Siang District Election Officer (DEO) PN Thungon emphasised the critical importance of accuracy in the e-roll and urged political parties to actively participate in the enrollment process by appointing booth-level agents (BLA) to help detect and rectify errors at an early stage.

The DEO was speaking during a coordination meeting with political parties at his office here on Thursday.

He requested the political parties to assist election officials in identifying and eliminating duplicate voters, if any, to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

During the meeting, officials addressed queries from political party representatives regarding the e-roll, enrollment procedures and the role of BLAs, ensuring clarity on these essential aspects of the electoral process. (DIPRO)