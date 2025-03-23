Army establishes computer trg lab at GUPS

JANGDA, 22 Mar: The Indian Army, under its Operation Sadbhavana, has established a state-of-the-art computer training lab at the Government Upper Primary School (GUPS) here in Thingbu circle of Tawang district.

This initiative aims to integrate computer literacy into the learning curriculum of the students in this remote village, equipping them with essential digital skills for the future. As part of the project, the school has been provided with six computer sets, two printers, one projector with a screen, one set of classroom speaker system, and three bookshelves.

Speaking on the occasion, an Indian Army officer encouraged the students to take full advantage of the newly established facility, and emphasised the importance of digital education in building skilled and self-reliant youths.

The event was attended by the school’s teacher in-charge Sang Dorjee, the GB, School Management Committee members, and local villagers. (DIPRO)