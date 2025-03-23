‘Catch Them Young’ prog to create pool of trained farmers: Wangsu

BISWANATH CHARIALI, 22 Feb: “The state government is deeply concerned for the young an educated youths, and cannot afford to leave them unemployed, and hence the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme to create a pool of trained farmers,” Arunachal Pradesh Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu said.

He said this while attending

the closing ceremony of a training programme on fisheries under the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme at the Pabhoi Fish Farm here in Assam on Saturday.

The three-day skill development programme, held from 20-22 March, marked the completion of a larger initiative that trained 336 farmers across seven batches.

Wangsu, who toured the training centre to obtain firsthand insight into the training quality, told the trainees that “specialised training is crucial for improving our state’s agricultural sector,” and added that the ‘Catch Them Young’ programme is “a visionary initiative by the state government, aimed at training unemployed youths of the state to become self-reliant in various sectors, including fisheries, horticulture, piggery and other farming activities.”

The event was attended also by Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, Fisheries Director J Taba, and other officers of the fisheries department, besides Dr Kaustubh Bhagawati from the College of Fisheries, Raha (Assam), and Bhargav Kr Bhagawati and Biren Bhagawati from the Pabhoi Fish Farm.

Participants from various districts shared their experiences and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to gain valuable skills through this government initiative designed to help unemployed youths become self-reliant in fisheries and other agricultural sectors.

The training took place across three farms: Madhu Kalya Aquatic Farm in Seajuli, Pabhoi Green Pvt Ltd, and Pabhoi Fish Farm.