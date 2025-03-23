Lowangdong lauds Don Bosco org for contributions to education in Arunachal

BORDURIA, 22 Mar: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong praised the Don Bosco organisation for its remarkable contributions to education in Arunachal Pradesh.

He commended their dedication to uplifting the poor and downtrodden, highlighting their legacy of discipline, moral values, and respect.

Lowangdong was speaking at the inauguration of a new building of the Don Bosco School here, which was made possible by the contributions of donors, particularly Daniel Knable from Don Bosco, Bonn, Germany.

The MLA assured sponsorship for the school’s approach road and parking area, and expressed his vision for a future Don Bosco college and university.

Knable, the project’s sponsor, emphasised the significance of education, stating that the new building represents hope, opportunity, and limitless possibilities. He encouraged students to study hard and compete with fellow students from other schools.

Rev Dennis Panipitchai, the auxiliary bishop of Miao, AIDA Executive Director

Fr Roy George, Borduria Don Bosco Rector Fr CJ Mathew, Nocte Women Association chairperson Chasuam Wangchadong, GBs, parents, and students attended the programme. (DIPRO)