4th Arunachal State Games from 18 Apr

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: The 4th Arunachal State Games-2025 is just around the corner and is scheduled to start on 18 April.

The five-day multi-sport event aims to promote athletic talent and foster the spirit of sportsmanship.

The Games will feature 22 sports – archery, arm-wrestling, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, curling, football (men and women), hockey, judo, karate, kho kho, pencak silat, skating, table tennis, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, and wushu.

Around 3,235 athletes, along with technical officials, are expected to participate in the Games. The events will be held in the ICR, RGU and the Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium in Yupia.

Former regional director of SAI Guwahati Dr Subash Basumatary, who has a vast experience in conducting major regional, national, and international competitions, will be the chairman of the Games’ Technical Conduct Committee.

The Games will be held based on the Olympic model, ensuring a high level of competition and adherence to international standards, Basumatary said during a preparatory meeting here on Sunday.

Later, AOA president Taba Tedir launched the Games’ theme song, composed by AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago.