NAMSAI, 16 Apr: The 3rd edition of the International Maha Sangken Festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and spiritual fervour in Namsai.

Sangken festival is a significant socio-cultural and religious event, symbolising unity, peace, and the rich cultural heritage of the Tai Khamti community. Marking the beginning of the celebrations, prayers and rituals were offered to Lord Buddha on the first day of the festival, invoking blessings for the wellbeing and prosperity of all.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who participated in the festival, extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people on the occasion, and prayed for good health, peace, and happiness for everyone. He noted that Sangken, the traditional water festival, carries a profound message of purification, renewal, and harmony.

The two-day celebration featured cultural performances by international and local troupes, including artists from Thailand, as well as from the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts, Dirang, KraDaadi district troupe, the winner of Arunachal Super Dancer, and Tai Khamti Heritage & Literature Society.

Highlighting the significance of the festival, Mein stated that such platforms not only preserve and promote indigenous traditions but also strengthen bonds of friendship and cultural exchange with neighbouring countries.

The International Maha Sangken Festival continues to serve as a vibrant confluence of culture, devotion, and community participation, celebrating the essence of Arunachal Pradesh’ diverse heritage while fostering international goodwill.

Among others, MP Tapir Gao, state BJP president Kaling Moyong, and MLAs Dr Mohesh Chai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jikke Tako, Mutchu Mithi and Mopi Mihu also participated in the festival. (DCM’s PR Cell)