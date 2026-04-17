ZIRO, 16 Apr: The Ziro Tourism Organisation (ZTO) – a union of tourism stakeholders of Lower Subansiri district – in collaboration with the Siikhe Multipurpose Cooperative Society and the Seeh Multipurpose Cooperative Society, organised a cherry blossom plantation drive on Wednesday to commemorate Bohag Bihu.

The initiative aimed to promote environmental conservation and community participation. A total of 1,000 cherry blossom saplings were sponsored by Lempia Ude Homestay for the ZTO for the plantation drive at Siikhe and Seeh Lakes.

The plantation drive was carried out simultaneously at both locations with the objective of enhancing the scenic beauty of the surroundings, promoting ecotourism, and preserving the natural green charm of the lakes. The initiative also sought to strengthen environmental sustainability by improving biodiversity and maintaining ecological balance in the region, while encouraging a sense of collective responsibility towards nature conservation.

In addition to the plantation drive, a brief programme was organised, featuring environmental awareness activities, making the celebration both meaningful and festive.

The programme was inaugurated with a sapling plantation ceremony led by Dr Tage Kanno and ZPM Rubu Tadii at Siikhe Lake. A parallel plantation ceremony was also carried out at Seeh Lake by District Tourism Officer Khoda Yakang Millo, along with ZTO chairman Hibu Tatu.

Volunteers from different walks of life joined hands in the plantation drive, including representatives from the Better Ziro Initiative, Meha Pelo, Ziro Hapoli Tempo Association, tourists from Assam, and other guests.

The initiative also received support from the ITBP Ziro commandant, Myodi Yasi Homestay, Ziro Putu Homestay, Leyu Homestay, and Banu Homestay. (DIPRO)