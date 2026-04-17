PASIGHAT, 16 Apr: A medical camp for issuing disability certificates and enrolment under the Unique Disability ID (UDID) scheme was organised here in East Siang district on Thursday by H-Spring Foundation, in collaboration with the district administration.

The initiative aimed to facilitate children with special needs in obtaining official disability certification and enrolling under the UDID system, which provides a standardised and nationally recognised identity for accessing various government benefits and services.

The medical board was chaired by Medicine MD Dr Nyaru Kadu, and included ENT specialist Dr Utoo Perme, paediatrician Dr Yabom Jamoh, ophthalmologist Dr Ponung Perme, clinical psychologist Kenyam Pertin, and UDID consultant Amen Pangu.

The board conducted comprehensive medical examinations in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Government of India. Individuals with different categories of disabilities attended the programme and were assessed accordingly. Many parents from East Siang, Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, and Upper Siang districts brought their children with special needs for assessment.

A total of 24 children with special needs were registered for issuing of disability certificates and UDID enrolment.

The camp was an effort by H-Spring Foundation and the district administration to create awareness on UDID enrolment for persons with disabilities through a single-window service, which is recommended for smother access to essential services and entitlement (government schemes) for persons with disabilities. (DIPRO)