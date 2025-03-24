‘Viksit Himalaya’ needed for ‘Viksit Bharat’: IMI 

NEW DELHI, 22 Mar: A three-member delegation of the Integrated Mountain Initiative (IMI), consisting of Jigmet Takpa (vice president), Roshan Rai (secretary) and Dr Rajan Kotru (GC member) met with NITI Aayog Director Amit Malik, member Dr VK Saraswat, adviser Surender Mehra, and senior NITI Aayog officers here on Friday.

The discussions focused on the IMI’s contributions to the NITI Aayog report, ‘Vision 2035 of IHR’, and its ongoing commitment to a sustainable future for the Himalayas. The IMI is a civil society-led network platform with the mission to mainstream the concerns of the Indian Himalayan region and its people in the development dialogue of India.

The IMI members reiterated that the goal of achieving a ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’ is intrinsically linked to developing a ‘Viksit Himalaya’.

The meeting explored multiple thematic areas to focus for sustainable development of the Himalayan region, where the IMI could significantly contribute. These include addressing the issue of data gaps in the Himalayas; disaster risk reduction and resilience-building through a river basin approach; water resources of the Himalayas, including glaciers and mountain springs, and their long-term management; establishment and management of the Himalayan data centre; formation of a Himalayan state regional council, etc.

The IMI members said that the brainstorming session not only reinforced existing collaborations but also paved the way for the IMI’s potential co-optation as member of various NITI Aayog working groups. Further, the discussions included plans to undertake comprehensive sub-regional studies as part of the broader vision for ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’.

The dialogue also underscored the importance of establishing a ‘Himalayan Development Authority’ to oversee development activities and ensure adherence to legal compliances across the Indian Himalayas.

The IMI said also that it looks forward to continuing collaboration with the NITI Aayog as both institutions work together to transform regional challenges into opportunities for sustainable growth and resilience in the Himalayan region.