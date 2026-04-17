SEPPA, 16 Apr: Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallanginaugurated a state-of-the-art videoconference hall at the district secretariat here in East Kameng district on Thursday.

The inauguration of the videoconference hall, developed under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Yashaswini B, marks a transformative leap in the district’s digital infrastructure.

Fully digitalised and seamlessly integrated with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems, the facility is designed to deliver high-quality, technology-driven video communication.

Equipped with intelligent audiovisual systems, real-time noise cancellation, automated camera tracking, and smart conferencing tools, the hall will ensure efficient and uninterrupted participation in virtual meetings, inter-departmental reviews, and high-level conferences. The integration of AI will enhance user experience by enabling adaptive controls, optimised connectivity, and improved clarity in communication.

This cutting-edge facility will significantly reduce logistical constraints, promote eco-friendly governance by minimising travel, and ensure faster decision-making through instant connectivity with state and national platforms.

The MLA lauded the district administration for embracing innovation, and emphasised the importance of technology in strengthening governance at the grassroots level. He expressed confidence that the facility would greatly benefit officials and improve public service delivery.

The deputy commissioner highlighted that the initiative aligns with the broader vision of building a smart, responsive, and future-ready administration. She reiterated the district’s commitment to leveraging modern technology to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility in governance. (DIPRO)