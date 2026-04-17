KHONSA, 16 Apr: The women of Tirap district,including representatives of various self-help groups (SHGs), NGOs, the Nocte Women Association (NWA) and Tirap Mothers Federation (TMF), along with women ZPMs extended their support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women’s Reservation Bill) on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering at a ‘samarthan mahila sammelan’ on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam here on Thursday, Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh elaborated the significance of the proposed 33% reservation for women.

She noted that although the bill was introduced in the Parliament in 2023, it has yet to be implemented in practice. She called upon all sections of society to extend their support for its effective implementation ahead of the 2029 Assembly and Parliamentary elections.

Expressing strong support for the 33% women’s reservation, several prominent leaders shared their views. They included ZPMs Necha Wangsu, Yalik Lowang, Chasom Hakhun, Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Bangsia, Nocte Women Association secretary Nilom Wangsu, former ZPC Chathong Lowang, TMF president Chanon Mongwang, former Dadam ASM Chamu Hakhun, NWA member Hasum Lowang, Tirap unit BJP vice president Litcha Socia, and SHG leader Yabom Agi.

They collectively called for early implementation of the bill and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the historic legislation.

The sammelan was convened by the women of Tirap district under the leadership of Chakat Aboh, along with women zilla parishad members. (DIPRO)