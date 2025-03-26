Guv flags off motorcycle expedition

ITANAGAR, 25 Mar: Governor KT Parnaik flagged off a motorcycle expedition themed ‘Wings and wheels: Glorious IAF and magnificent Northeast’ from the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.

Organised by Shillong (Meghalaya)-based Eastern Air Command, the 12-day expedition aims to inspire the youths of the Northeast to join the armed forces.

The governor said that the expedition would promote adventure and showcase Arunachal’s rich tourism potential. He advised the expedition team to engage with local youths and students along the journey and encourage them to consider careers in the armed forces. He also suggested incorporating audiovisual presentations on the Indian Air Force’ operations to further inspire young minds.

Interacting with the participants, the governor emphasised Arunachal’s rapid development, and noted significant advancements in infrastructure, including roads, mobile connectivity, and tourism.

Highlighting the state’s diverse cultural heritage, Parnaik said that Arunachal, home to numerous indigenous tribes, is blessed with a pristine natural environment and abundant resources. “With focused support from the central government, the state is on a path of sustainable growth,” he said.

Air Vice Marshal HA Rather, Air Commodore Tarun Desai, and retired air commodore RD Mosabi, among others, were present during the flag-off ceremony.

The expedition, which began in Bagdogra on 18March, is led by Group Captain Avinash Bhardwaj. It features 27 motorcycles and a team of 15 Air Force personnel and 12 Royal Enfield riders. Having covered 2,880 kms so far, the expedition will proceed to Pasighat, Ziro, Jorhat, Diphu, and Shillong in the coming days. (Raj Bhavan)