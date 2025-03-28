Guv seeks German collaboration to accelerate hydropower development

ITANAGAR, 27 Mar: Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’ vast hydropower potential of 58,000 MW, Governor KT Parnaik sought German collaboration to accelerate hydropower development in the state.

During a meeting with German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann at the Raj Bhavan here on Thursday, the governor also invited German collaboration in smart city planning to create sustainable urban centres with improved quality of life.

Their discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in clean energy, ecological conservation, and sustainable job creation.

Recognising Germany’s leadership in green energy, vocational education, and technology, the governor emphasised skill development opportunities for Arunachal’s youths in IT, manufacturing, and renewable energy. He also proposed joint efforts in ecotourism, leveraging Germany’s expertise to promote community-led, nature-friendly tourism.

As the chief rector of RGU and the chancellor of APU, Parnaik advocated educational exchanges and training programmes to equip the local youths with world-class skills to foster stronger bilateral ties.

The governor also reaffirmed Arunachal’s commitment to deepening Indo-German cooperation for sustainable development and innovation.

The ambassador was accompanied by Kolkata (WB)-based German Consul General Barbara Voss. (Raj Bhavan)