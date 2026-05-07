ITANAGAR, 6 May: Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has called upon people of all sections of the society in Manipur, including religious and community leaders, civil society organizations, and youth, to uphold peace, unity and reconciliation.

ACF president James Techi Tara stated in a letter that the prolonged conflict and violence in the state have caused immense suffering, loss of innocent lives, displacement of families, destruction of properties, and deep emotional wounds among communities.

“Violence and hatred can never bring lasting solutions. Only dialogue, understanding, forgiveness, and cooperation can restore normalcy and rebuild trust,” Tara said.

He urged all the communities to refrain from violence, retaliation, and hate speeches, and promote peaceful coexistence.

Tara further appealed to youths to become ambassadors of peace and to not be misled into violence and division. He urged the Manipur government and all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue for peaceful resolution of differences.

“Let us remember that peace is the foundation of development, progress, and a secure future for coming generations. Manipur has a rich heritage of unity in diversity, and together we must preserve its dignity and harmony,” Tara said.