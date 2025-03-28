Nlg police rescue 3 missing minors

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Mar: The Naharlagun police on 25 March rescued three minor girls from Dibrugarh, Assam, in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 95/24, under Section 137(2) BNS.

The operation was carried out by a team from the Naharlagun police station, comprising Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Lady SI B Doke, Constable Debojit Borah, and Lady Constables Kime Rija and Khoniya Sumnyan.

The three minors were reported missing from Nyigam Colony, Naharlagun in August 2024. Following their rescue, they were produced before the Dibrugarh Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Of the three, one was handed over to the Karbi Anglong CWC for further transfer to her parents, who are residents of Karbi Anglong.

The remaining two minors were brought back to Naharlagun, where they were handed over to the Naharlagun CWC for further legal proceedings, the police informed in a release.