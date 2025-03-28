RGU’s Dr Tadang Minu honoured with best ANO award

RONO HILLS, 27 Mar: Rajiv Gandhi University’s (RGU) Physical Education Department Assistant Professor Dr Tadang Minu has been honoured with the ‘Best Associate NCC Officer (ANO), Tezpur Group’ Award at the NCC’s North Eastern Region (NER) Directorate’s annual award ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, Assam.

The ceremony, which recognised the dedication and achievements of outstanding NCC cadets and officers, was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Acharya, along with Minister Nandita Garlosa, NCC NER ADC Maj Gen Gagan Deep, and other senior NCC officers. Cadets and officers from Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland and Assam were also felicitated for their exemplary contributions.

Addressing the gathering, Garlosa applauded the NCC’s role in instilling discipline, patriotism, and leadership among youths. She encouraged the recipients to continue striving for excellence in their future endeavours.

Dr Minu thanked the NCC 1 APBn, Naharlagun, for recognising her contributions and efforts. She emphasised that such awards serve as a motivational force for NCC officers and cadets to remain committed to national service and leadership development.