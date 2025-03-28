Land dispute turns violent, 8 injured

[Bengia Ajum]

TALI, 27 Mar: A bitter land dispute between two families turned violent, resulting in gun-firing and attack with machete on Wednesday in Neomi in Tali circle of Kra Daadi district.

The warring families are reportedly relatives. The incident took place on Wednesday between 9 and 10 AM. Altogether eight people from both groups received injuries from gunshot and machete attacks.

The injured were first evacuated to the Gangte helipad and then taken by helicopter to the TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

Talking to this daily, Kra Daadu Superintendent of Police Sepraj Perme informed that most of the injured are stable. “As per the information received, some are undergoing treatment at THRIMS. Others have been referred outside the state. Their condition is reported to be stable for now,” said the SP.

He also shared that forces have been rushed to the place of occurrence. “There are few houses in the area and there is complete peace for now. The people who received injuries had reportedly come from the ICR to settle the land dispute but unfortunately, it took an ugly turn,” he added.

Further, the SP informed that the police have started investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU) has expressed deep sadness over the incident. In a statement, the ANSU urged every stakeholder,including political parties, community elders, youth leaders, civil society organisations, and law enforcement agencies to rise above partisan affiliations and “foster conciliatory ethos that prioritise dialogue over destruction.”

“In particular, we appeal to the family members and relatives of both parties involved to exercise utmost restraint, maintain peace, and allow space for a lawful and community-driven resolution. Retaliatory actions will only inflame tensions and perpetuate suffering for generations to come,” the ANSU stated.

The union also requested the Kra Daadi district administration and the police personnel to maintain heightened vigilance in and around the affected areas, especially within Tali circle, until normalcy is restored “and all tensions are judiciously addressed.”The ANSU also urged the authorities to expedite the investigation into the case.