Carefully monitoring all developments related to Brahmaputra: Govt on China’s dam project

NEW DELHI, 27 Mar: The government is “carefully” monitoring all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to construct a hydropower project, and taking necessary measures to protect the country’s interests, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said that the government of India “remains engaged” with China on the issue of trans-border rivers to “safeguard our interests.”

He further said that “preventive and corrective measures” are being taken to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in the downstream areas of Brahmaputra.

The External Affairs Ministry was asked whether it is a fact that China has “approved” the construction of a mega hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo, despite concerns raised by India regarding its impact on downstream water flow and ecological stability.

And, if so, the details of diplomatic representations made by India and China’s response thereto; and the expected consequences on water availability, silt deposition, and biodiversity in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, along with mitigation strategies proposed by the government.

“Government of India has taken note of China’s announcement of a mega dam project approved on the lower reaches of the Yarlung Tsangpo (upper reaches of the Brahmaputra) river in Tibet,” Singh said.

The government “carefully monitors all developments relating to the Brahmaputra river, including plans by China to develop hydropower projects, and takes necessary measures to protect our interests, including preventive and corrective measures to safeguard life and livelihood of Indian citizens residing in downstream areas,” he said.

Various issues relating to trans-border rivers are discussed with China under the ambit of an institutionalised expert-level mechanism which was established in 2006, as well as through diplomatic channels, the minister said.

“As a lower riparian state with considerable established user rights to the waters of the trans-border rivers, the government has consistently conveyed its views and concerns to the Chinese authorities, and has urged them to ensure that the interests of downstream states are not harmed by any activities in upstream areas,” he said.

Following the recent announcement by China of the mega dam project, the government “registered its concerns” with the Chinese side on 30 December, 2024, including on the need for transparency and consultation with downstream countries, the Centre said.

The issue was also raised during the visit of foreign secretary to Beijing for a meeting of the foreign secretary-vice foreign minister mechanism between India and China on 26-27 January, 2025, the minister said.

“During the visit, India and China agreed to hold an early meeting of the expert-level mechanism to discuss resumption of provision of hydrological data and other cooperation pertaining to trans-border rivers,” he said. (PTI)