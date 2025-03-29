30 MT of ginger reach Longding from Siang FPC

KANUBARI, 28 Mar: Thirty metric tonnes (MT) of fresh ginger (Nadia variety) were transferred from the Doni Dongor Farmer Producer Company Ltd (FPC) in Siang district to the Kanubari Agro Spices Producer Company in Longding district in phases recently.

Sourced from interior villages of Siang district, the ginger were shipped in two phases as part of a 50 MT procurement order through market linkage facilitated under the Transformation of Agriculture through Market-led Interventions in Northeast Region (TAMINER) project led by Palladium Consulting India Pvt Ltd and SeSTA Organisation.

On 25 March, 20 MT of fresh ginger were transferred as the first shipment and another 10 MT of fresh ginger were transferred on 28 March.

This linkage, facilitated by the TAMINER with support of the district agriculture and horticulture offices, Siang, and the department of agriculture, Longding, has directly benefited farmers and local aggregators while fostering inter-district market connection.

The Siang ADO and HDO, along with Doni Dongor FPC chairman Taram Tamut and the TAMINER team in Siang were present while dispatching the ginger consignments.