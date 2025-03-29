West Kameng Indigenous Fest

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 28 Mar: The West Kameng Indigenous Festival has been scheduled to be held from 11-12 April in Bomdila.

The decision was taken during a meeting among the West Kameng Indigenous People’s Society, community-based organisations, and the All West Kameng District Students’ Union here on Friday.

“The festival aims to promote the rich cultural heritage of the district through cultural exchange, showcasing the varied cultures and traditions of all six tribes of the district – Aka (Hrusso), Sajolang, Bugun, Monpa, Sherduk-pen and Sartang,” festival organising committee chairman Sonam Tsering said.

He invited people from across the country to experience the conglomeration of the six tribes, their cuisines, cultures and traditions.

“The festival, which was introduced in 2013-14, was discontinued owing to some reasons, but it shall now be revived and continued as a calendar event,” the organising committee said.