Relevance, benefits of ONOE discussed at RGU

RONO HILLS, 28 Mar: Experts and lawmaker highlighted the relevance and benefits of simultaneous elections during a national symposium held at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Friday.

Participating in the seminar on the topic ‘One Nation, One Election (ONOE’)’ Prof Nani Bath said that simultaneous elections would not only minimise the financial burden but also lead to higher voter turnout. He also highlighted the benefits of simultaneous elections in the context of Arunachal Pradesh.

Education Minister PD Sona highlighted the historical context of simultaneous elections and how the state has been conducting simultaneous elections since 2014. He opined that corruption would be reduced to a large extent if the reform is implemented. He encouraged everyone to participate in democratic practices, like elections.

Dr Guru Prakash, a constitutional law expert, said that simultaneous elections could mitigate policy paralysis, reduce election costs, and minimise manpower diversion.

The event facilitated an in-depth discussion among the participants about the feasibility and benefits of simultaneous elections in India.

Former MLA Nyamar Karbak, state BJP general secretary Nalong Mize, and the RGU VC also participated in the programme and spoke in favour of simultaneous elections.

The symposium was organised by RGU’s political science department, in collaboration with its social work department.