Arunachal wins ‘Best Mountain Destination Award’

NEW DELHI, 28 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh was conferred the ‘Best Mountain Destination Award’ for Mechukha at the India Today Tourism Awards-2025 event held here on Friday.

Organised annually by the India Today Media Group, the event recognises outstanding achievements in the tourism sector across India.

Presenting the award, union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted Mechukha’s breathtaking natural beauty and the collective efforts of the state department of tourism, tourism operators, and local communities.

The event also featured insightful discussions on the future of India’s tourism industry.

The event underscored the importance of sustainable development, strategic planning, and active collaboration between the government, tourism stakeholders and local residents in ensuring long-term growth and prosperity for the state’s tourism sector, informed a release.